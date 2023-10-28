Current tests may confuse the Zika virus with dengue; research was carried out with Instituto Adolfo Lutz, USP and Unesp

One of the biggest obstacles in diagnosing Zika is that current tests on the market still present a risk of cross-reaction with the dengue virus, making it difficult to differentiate infections. This is because the main protein present in these viruses, NS1, is very similar between the two.

A study conducted by Butantan Institute, Adolfo Lutz Institute, USP (University of São Paulo) and Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) identified 2 NS1 peptides that detect the presence of specific antibodies against Zika. Thus, they can be used to develop new, more accurate tests. The work was published in the magazine Viruses in February 2023.

From 2015 to 2016, Brazil faced one of the largest outbreaks of Zika, with a significant increase in the number of newborns diagnosed with microcephaly. Brain malformation is the main consequence of infection in pregnant women. According to the Ministry of Health, there were almost 2,000 confirmed cases of babies with SCZ (congenital syndrome associated with Zika virus infection). Before the epidemic, the average number of cases was 9 per year.

The first step of the study, carried out at the Bacteriology Laboratory of the Butantan Institute, was to produce antibodies from the immunization of animal models with the Zika NS1 protein, produced in the laboratory by the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at USP.

“After obtaining specific monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, we carried out tests to find out which parts of the NS1 protein they recognized as being from Zika and which did not cross with dengue”said researcher Roxane Piazza.

From the identified sequences, synthetic NS1 peptides were developed in collaboration with researcher Carlos Prudêncio, from Adolfo Lutz. When testing the molecules with serum samples from patients, the scientists found 2 peptides capable of accurately detecting anti-Zika antibodies. With this, it would be possible to develop tests to identify IgG and IgM antibodies and know whether the person has already been or is infected by the virus.

Another approach, according to Roxane, is to take the opposite route: use Zika-specific antibodies to detect the presence of the antigen (NS1 protein) in patients’ blood. “NS1 is the protein most secreted by the virus during infection and, therefore, is the main diagnostic target”it says.

Scientists emphasize that it is a matter of time before a new Zika epidemic occurs. Therefore, the development of more accurate tests is extremely important for monitoring the disease, especially to monitor pregnant women and prevent microcephaly. “Our goal is to develop techniques and tools for when Zika returns. This way, we will be much more prepared than we were in 2015”says Carlos.

A recent study published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine showed that the mortality rate in children up to 3 years old born with SCZ is 11.3 times higher than in those born without the condition. Other research showed that from 2015 to 2018, more than 80% of deaths in children with SCZ occurred before they turned 1 year of age.

Zika cases increased in 2022

In 2022, Brazil recorded 9,000 probable cases of Zika, 591 of which were in pregnant women, according to the Ministry of Health’s epidemiological bulletin. Compared to 2021, there was a 42% increase in the number of cases of the disease. The states that recorded the most probable cases in pregnant women were Rio Grande do Norte (210), Bahia (53), Paraíba (53), Alagoas (48) and Pernambuco (43), accounting for 68.9% of the country’s cases.

The Zika virus is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, as are other arboviruses such as dengue and chikungunya. Symptoms usually appear 2 to 7 days after the bite and can include low-grade fever, rash, headache, joint pain, muscle pain and conjunctivitis. According to the Oops (Pan American Health Organization), it is possible that only 1 in 4 infected people will develop symptoms.

With information from Government of São Paulo.