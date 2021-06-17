According to a survey carried out by the Butantan Institute, 19 variants of the coronavirus circulate in São Paulo. The P.1 strain, found for the first time in Amazonas, is predominant in the state and responsible for 89.9% of infections. Variant B.1.1.7, identified in the United Kingdom, is the cause of 4.2% of cases, while B.1.1.28 is responsible for 3.5% of contaminations.

The data are in the first edition of the epidemiological bulletin of the SARS-CoV-2 Variant Alert Network, coordinated by Butantan. The research brings together public and private laboratories with the aim of identifying the coronavirus strains circulating in São Paulo.

In this 1st survey, “4812 (0.58%) complete genomes of 834,114 (39.2%) positive cases were sequenced”, said the institute.

According to Butantan, the bulletin will be released weekly and will allow monitoring the distribution and temporal evolution of the incidence of variants, tests performed by region, positive samples and the percentage of positive results sent for genomic sequencing.

