03/07/2025



Updated at 4:19 p.m.





The Ministry for Ecological Transition has managed to clear the threat of an indefinite strike of butane distributors with the publication of a ministerial order that updates the rise price to the public of the Bombones. As reported today by the Spanish Federation of Petroleum Liquefied Gas Distributors (FEDGLP), the update “allows distribution agencies to continue providing this essential service.”

Thus, the department directed by Sara Aagesen has managed to end a crisis that began in November, when the Fedglp – which represents Repsol distributors, with a market share of more than 80% – initiated a battery of daily strikes until December. Coinciding with that protest calendar, the Ministry published a first draft for the reform of the IET/389/2015 order, which had been frozen for ten years, but the result did not satisfy the distributors. Exactly, from Fedglp they requested a remuneration for the distribution of 4.80 euros per bottle instead of the average of three euros that are currently paid.

To contextualize the case, we must remember that the price of the classic bottle, the 12.5 kilograms, is not liberalized. Since 2015 its value is checked bimonthly depending on the cost of the raw material, transport and the Euro-Doming exchange rate. These tariff changes are also ranked 5% upwards or the loss, accumulating excess or defect for application in subsequent revisions.

In this scheme, the remuneration received by distributors is independent of the bimonnsual modifications of the bottle price, as they are subcontracted by the operators; that is, that What the distributors perceive depends on the agreement to which they reach energy, although logically this hangs from the price determined by the Ministry. As explained by ecological transition, the new update has been made, precisely, to take into account the real costs incurred by the distribution, updating items whose references had been outdated, such as personnel costs, conservation, maintenance or leases, and introducing other elements to meet new needs.









Precisely, that complained about the cast companies, that in a context of accused inflation due to the crisis derived from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, their business had ceased to be sustainable.

As explained by the Ministry, if the new methodology has been applied in the revision of last January, the rise would be equivalent to 1.36 euros per bottle8.1% more than the current price. This increase, however, will be applied gradually, since the cost update cannot imply an increase greater than 20 euro cents additional to the application of the price increase limit of 5% bimonthly until the situation is normalized.

In addition to this, other ministerial order also includes other measures demanded by the sector, such as the increase -of 48 ha 72 h- of the maximum delivery period of the Bombones and the proposal that the CNMC reviews the PVP calculation formula of the Bombone every three years, starting in 2026.

As read in its note, Fedglp has positively valued the inclusion of this review mechanism as a way to protect the long -term sector. «It will allow progressive adjustments that reflect the evolution of economic factors with the actual costs of the activityensuring the viability of long -term service, “explained the Federation.