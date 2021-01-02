He was not a veteran Congressman who played an important role in choosing the ‘Hath Ka Paw’ symbol for Congress. Senior leader Buta Singh, who held several important responsibilities in the Congress organization and government led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, died on Saturday. He was 86 years old. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a stroke last year and was in a coma since October last year.His family said that Buta Singh breathed his last at AIIMS at around 7.00 am on Saturday. President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and many other leaders expressed grief over the death of Buta Singh and expressed condolences to his family.

Buta Singh held many important responsibilities in his long political life including Union Home Minister, Railway Minister, Agriculture Minister. Along with this, he was also the Governor of Bihar and chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission. He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times. Buta Singh, born on 21 March 1934 in Jalandhar, Punjab, reached the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1962.

Buta Singh worked with Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in government and organization, while under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, she held constitutional posts during the organization and later the UPA government. He continued to be considered close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He was also considered very close to Rajiv Gandhi and also had a good relationship with Narasimha Rao.

Indira Gandhi’s faith in him can be gauged from the fact that when Indira formed Congress (I) in 1978, she trusted PV Narasimha Rao and Buta to select a new election symbol. It is mentioned in senior journalist Rashid Kidwai’s book ‘Ballot: Ten Episodes That Have Shaped India’s Democracy’ that Buta Singh was the key figure in the selection of the ‘Hath Ka Paw’ election symbol.

According to the same book, the Election Commission then gave the Congress (I) the option to choose one of the three election symbols – elephant, bicycle and hand claw. Buta Singh then called Indira Gandhi and because of her speaking style, Indira felt that Buta Singh was asking her to choose the ‘Elephant’ symbol, though he was talking about ‘Hath’. The claw of the hand was subsequently selected and since then it is the Congress election mark.

Buta Singh, who has touched many heights for a long time in political life, faced controversies over his decision to dissolve the Assembly as Governor of Bihar in 2005. No one got a clear majority in the Assembly elections held in February 2005, although the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, claimed to form the government. But Buta Singh recommended President’s rule. Six months after this, the NDA got a majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Buta Singh also parted ways with the Congress a few years ago. His son Arvind Singh has been a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.