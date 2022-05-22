Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have always tried to launch important messages on the theme of gender equality

Always Fedez and Chiara Ferragni use their social channels to send important messages especially regarding the issue of gender equality. A few hours ago, the rapper shared with his many followers an important lesson that he left to his little Lion.

The conversation between dad and son, which went viral on the web, shows the child with a toy of little Vittoria in hand, who tells her dad that it can’t be his because he is Red and blue. The latter are male colors, while pink is a female color.

At that point the rapper tries to make the little Leo understand that pink is not a female color at all, just as red and blue are not male colors. Himself often wears clothes or dyes her hair pink.

“But there is no color for females”, the rapper immediately exclaims. But little Leone replies “Yes, it exists … Pink exists for females”. So Fedez tries to leave an important lesson to his son: “That’s not true, I like it and I wear it too. But who taught you this thing? “.

By now, in 2022, there are many parents who try to teach their children that there are no differences between male and female. There are boys who want to play with dolls and girls who love cars. And Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have always used theirs influence to deliver important messages like this.

The rapper, after the last scary period of his life, has figured out what the important values and tries to enjoy every moment with his family.

The news of the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas had alarmed the entire world of entertainment. Fortunately, the singer managed to find out the diagnosis in time and got out victorious from his battle.