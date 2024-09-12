But who cares about Trump, Arianna Meloni and Kamala Harris: school has started!

In the end, the reality is simple. While all the newspapers are passionate about the comparison between the candidates for president of the United States, while the public debate online and in print and on radio and TV is focused on the fact that Arianna Meloni would have stopped Mrs. Boccia on whose curves Sangiuliano skidded, while there is discussion and debate on the fact that in Europe Italy is proposing Minister Fitto as a weighty commissioner, and that the European left, in order to spite Meloni, wants to put a spoke in her wheels.

Back to school. With the same questions as always. And few answers

While the media debate is on this, the only thing that is really uniting the country, from North to South, is the start of school. Sooner or later, everyone enters the same old structures, many of which are dilapidated. It drips here from the roof, and drips there. But will the boilers work? And by the way: is the teacher always the same or has he changed for the umpteenth time? And that would be idyllic. The question often is: does he have a teacher? Or will we start maths again this year with someone who is defined in a few months? In short, the same old questions. Which never seem to be resolved in a country that is of old people and for old people because the media instead of hammering away at the only thing that really matters for our future, that is, our future, that is, our children, gets lost in useless and futile debates of things that happen on the other side of the ocean.

The importance of a news item is directly proportional to the distance from your home

We should recover that old rule that says that the importance of a news item is directly proportional to the distance from your front door. And worry about the schools that are leaking, the teachers that aren’t there, the gym that needs a lot of renovation and the electrical panels that, well, are so-so.