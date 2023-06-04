The conversation between Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello two days before the crime: she wanted to leave him

Julia Tramontano before losing her life at the hands of her boyfriend and the father of the child she was carrying, she had decided to leave him. This is what emerges from a check of the chats between the two, in which on May 25, two days before her crime, she said she wanted to live in peace.

Alexander Impagnetiello However, he didn’t want to accept her decision, to the point that he tried to manipulate her, talking about the son who should have been born in just 2 months. Julia had written to him:

I don’t want you to be my partner anymore, so that I no longer expect anything from me and find my peace.

On May 25, the 29-year-old had found a lipstick not hers in boyfriend’s car. The latter, however, was unable to give him one explanation for which he was in there. In replying to her message, she wrote:

But really even before giving birth to a child, do you want to divide us? Do you want him to be born with two separate parents? But which mother are you?

Giulia angry, in replying to this message said: “The important thing is that you are a good father, I’ll take care of myself!” Impagnetiello, however, could not really accept his decision and in trying to manipulate her, precisely because she was pregnant, he replied:

But does it seem normal to you to talk like this about a baby in your belly? tell me!

Giulia Tramontano’s decision to leave him

It doesn’t seem normal to me instead to make a person reach this limit after repeating the same thing a thousand times. I warned and warned several times, no one ever listened to me, always an eternal struggle. I no longer want to fight and live an unfulfilled life alongside the wrong person. I don’t trust you and never will. By now the vase is broken and I don’t want to fix it anymore.

Alessandro Impagnetiello in trying to discredit his decision, he replied: “It doesn’t do you any honor to talk like that, not at all!” Only two days after this quarrel, the crime took place. Giulia had a suspicion of a betrayal, but soon he was sure of it. So the boyfriend decided to put an end to her life and that of her forever baby she was carrying.