The Ferragnez again in the sights of followers for a clip of their series

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez end up again in the crosshairs of social media for a preview clip of the second season of the Ferragnezthe series that tells their professional and private life.

In the video, proposed on the occasion of the next release of the series, broadcast on Amazon Prime starting May 18, Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and their son Leone are seen in the car while a bad smell coming from inside the passenger compartment.

“What’s the smell?” declares Fedez while the eldest son accuses his father of having produced flatulence: “Are you the one who did it, dad?”.

The footage caused a stir on social media. “What a compelling theme” wrote a user, while another follower commented: “It seems to me the promo suitable for a series of equal class”.

“Contents denote who proposes them… Between stinks and dirty diapers you classify yourself by now. Squalor, sadness, absolute emptiness, crude, vulgar and hypercafonal… Outskirts tavern jokes in demented Italian comedies…” is the thought of another follower of the couple.

And again: “But what is this cafonata?” someone else wonders. “What speeches of a high cultural level!!” sentence another user instead.