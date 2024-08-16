But what holidays? The hot summer of Italian politics

Parliament has closed but for Italian parties these are short holidays. The summer break of work in Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama until next September 10th leaves room for a late summer in the squares for our local politics. The 400 Unity Festivals, the youth kermesses and the constituent assemblies. Then, in autumn, the Pontida meadow. Without forgetting unmissable events in which politics is the protagonist, such as the Rimini Meeting of Communion and Liberation and the three days of “The Square”, organized by Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica. The end of the parties’ summer will be militant.

The hot militant summer of the parties

Celebrations and initiatives, assemblies and conferences. Summer does not rhyme with holidays for Italian parties. The parliamentary year has ended with the final rush of the vote on the “Prison Decree”, the majority parties are launching into a series of initiatives between the beach umbrella and the mountains. For Fratelli d’Italia, August is the month of “We are Changing Italy”. The summer information campaign, conceived by the Fdi Organization Manager Giovanni Donzelli, aims to explain the work and objectives of the Meloni government in holiday resorts. Fdi is echoed by Forza Italia, which continues its tour of prisons together with the RadicalsThe young ‘azzurri’ will gather on 6, 7 and 8 September in Bellaria Igea Marina, in the province of Rimini, for ‘Azzurra Libertà’the youth movement convention.

There is also activism among the ranks of the opposition. It will be a summer of celebrations for the parties that performed well in the recent European elections. The traditional appointments of the Festa dell’Unità of the Democratic Party are answered Green and Left Alliance, starting again from three. With the national holiday of Avs from September 11 to 15 and then separate events of the parties of Fratoianni and Bonelli. No celebrations at the resumption of political activity for M5s, Azione and Italia Viva. After the collapse in the European elections there is a tense atmosphere in the Movement, with a summer of internal confrontation that will culminate with the Constituent Assembly in mid-October. Instead, it will meet on September 28th the National Assembly of Renzi’s party.

Vannacci from Pontida will respond to the 400th Democratic Unity Festival

Forehead League: on the meadow of Pontida – when it will already be autumn – the general is expected on October 6th Roberto Vannacci. “I am very happy to go to Pontida, Matteo Salvini invited me personally, for me it is obviously the first time and we will prepare ourselves as best we can”, said the new MEP. “Maybe I could get there by parachute”, he added. Pontida, a symbolic event to which the activists of the Carroccio are already dedicating themselves in these days of full summer, will kick off a long congressional season. Which will lead from the regions to the Federal Congress in October. Even if at the moment there is only one candidacy in the party, that of Matthew Salvini.

The personalisms of the Carroccio are answered by the widespread canvas of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has announced that it has surpassed the 400th Unity Festival. “This year we have decided to pay particular attention to small towns, provincial cities, internal areas. We want to bring the Democratic Party to the peripheral areas, to the areas where the turnout is lower” declared the Party’s Organization Manager, Igor Taruffi. The key event will be in Reggio Emilia from August 23 to September 8.

Italian parties don’t go on holiday

Signature collections, conferences and political initiatives. The summer of the Italian parties is therefore very hot. If the political leaders are taking a few days off – Meloni went to Puglia, Mattarella to Trentino, Schlein to Switzerland and Salvini to Papeete – the base of the parties continues to be active, between talk shows and political initiatives. Taxes, justice, autonomy and the premiership are the puzzles that the government parties are trying to solve under the beach umbrella. The opposition is trying to build the sand castle of the referendum against the differentiated autonomy. A meeting point (or clash) will be the most traditional of summer political events: the Rimini Meeting. From 20 to 25 August the 45th edition of the event will take place, which this year has chosen the title “If we are not looking for the essential, then what are we looking for?”. A nice summer puzzle. A few days later, on August 29, 30 and 31, “The Square – The Common Good” on stage in Ceglie Messapica. Affaritaliani.it brings to the table a panel of speakers that includes among others Salvini, Tajani, Fitto, Urso and Musumeci.