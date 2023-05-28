But what does the brain tell us: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5
This evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, Ma cosa ci dice il fuoco, a 2019 film directed by Riccardo Milani, is on air. It is a brilliant and very funny comedy starring Paola Cortellesi. Below we see the plot and who is part of the cast.
Plot
But what does the brain tell us about Giovanna, a separated mother who works at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. But appearances are deceiving, because while a submissive woman appears to the public, she is secretly an operative of the National Security. Given her second job, Giovanna has to keep a low profile and, although she is very good at her job, in her personal life she is a disaster. Her daughter Martina is in her pre-adolescent phase and doesn’t get along with her mother. But Giovanna also has to manage her mother’s hormonal crisis in midlife. In between is the hunt for an international terrorist.
But what the brain tells us: the cast of the film
Now that we’ve seen the plot, let’s move on to the cast. As already anticipated, to interpret the protagonist Giovanna is Paola Cortellesi. Let’s see actors and cast characters:
- Paola Cortellesi as Giovanna Salvatori
- Stefano FresiRoberto Desideri
- Tomas Arana: Eden Bauen
- Teco Celio: Gerard Colasante
- Remo Girone: Commander D’Alessandro
- Vinicio Marchioni: Mark
- Lucia Mascino: Francesca
- Claudia PandolfiTamara
- Giampaolo Morelli: Henry
- Carla Signoris: Agatha
- Chiara Luzzi: Martina
- Ricky Memphis: Dario Carocci
- Paola MinaccioniAnita Ruggiero
- Alessandro Roja: Claudio, the manager
- Emanuele Armani as Edoardo Grazioli
- Paolo Antonini: Carrara
- Marco Pancrazi: Iacobelli
Streaming and TV
Where to watch But what does the brain tell us on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film is broadcast this evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, on Canale 5. To follow the live television broadcast, it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Infinity. Once logged in, it will be possible to choose the live channel to follow both via desktop and via app.
