But what does the brain tell us: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, Ma cosa ci dice il fuoco, a 2019 film directed by Riccardo Milani, is on air. It is a brilliant and very funny comedy starring Paola Cortellesi. Below we see the plot and who is part of the cast.

Plot

But what does the brain tell us about Giovanna, a separated mother who works at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. But appearances are deceiving, because while a submissive woman appears to the public, she is secretly an operative of the National Security. Given her second job, Giovanna has to keep a low profile and, although she is very good at her job, in her personal life she is a disaster. Her daughter Martina is in her pre-adolescent phase and doesn’t get along with her mother. But Giovanna also has to manage her mother’s hormonal crisis in midlife. In between is the hunt for an international terrorist.

But what the brain tells us: the cast of the film

Now that we’ve seen the plot, let’s move on to the cast. As already anticipated, to interpret the protagonist Giovanna is Paola Cortellesi. Let’s see actors and cast characters:

Paola Cortellesi as Giovanna Salvatori

Stefano FresiRoberto Desideri

Tomas Arana: Eden Bauen

Teco Celio: Gerard Colasante

Remo Girone: Commander D’Alessandro

Vinicio Marchioni: Mark

Lucia Mascino: Francesca

Claudia PandolfiTamara

Giampaolo Morelli: Henry

Carla Signoris: Agatha

Chiara Luzzi: Martina

Ricky Memphis: Dario Carocci

Paola MinaccioniAnita Ruggiero

Alessandro Roja: Claudio, the manager

Emanuele Armani as Edoardo Grazioli

Paolo Antonini: Carrara

Marco Pancrazi: Iacobelli

Streaming and TV

Where to watch But what does the brain tell us on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film is broadcast this evening, Sunday 28 May 2023, on Canale 5. To follow the live television broadcast, it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Infinity. Once logged in, it will be possible to choose the live channel to follow both via desktop and via app.