For the first time a Serie A manager is reproduced in EA Sports FC 24, the new FIFA. But something seems to have gone wrong…

Today’s EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode deep dive gave us at least a couple of interesting tidbits. The first is confirmation of the arrival of the officially licensed Ballon d’Or in the game, complete with a chance to win it ourselves and a full ceremony. The second is the introduction of Serie A coaches in the Coach Career but, from this point of view, something seems to have gone wrong…

Allegri arrives on EA Sports FC 24 but… —

In the presentation video of the EA Sports FC 24 Career mode, the players of the late FIFA immediately noticed the good news: for the first time in the history of the franchise, the Serie A coaches will be selectable at the beginning of their career, whether whether you want to use them to lead their original team, or to accompany them on a new experience. We don’t know how many Serie A coaches will actually be included in the game, but we could already see one at work in the seven-minute clip: Massimiliano Allegri.

The memes —

Allegri will be included in the game complete with a faithfully reproduced polygonal model, by virtue of the exclusive partnership between EA Sports FC 24 and Juventus. However, the 6-time champion of Italy quickly ended up in the sights of fans on the net: his expression in the video in fact immediately seemed quite unnatural, with his eyes wide open comically towards the interlocutors in a press conference. Many memes have already made their way onto social media: “they went overboard with realism this year,” says one gamer, while another merely underlines that “Allegri will be a great meme this year.” Someone jokes noting how the model in FC 24 resembles a merger between the former Milan and Chiesa, for others it has activated an unspecified “Totò Schillaci mode”, and there are those who go more into the merits: “when you’re ahead 3 -0 but you remember that you can’t insert De Sciglio to manage the result because he’s broken”. Beyond the more salacious comments, however, it should be noted that in other passages the videogame Allegri is actually very successful, as evidenced by the images above. Maybe by the end of September we can expect some final improvements?