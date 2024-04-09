Looking at him, he seems to have rediscovered serenity and the desire to have fun. As a single, Fedez really seems like a different person

The crisis seems to be behind us, indeed, it seems that everything is being done to overcome it. It seems like that Fedez he indulged in a “wild party” in Miami, sparking the disbelief of his fans. The Milanese rapper, on holiday in Florida with his children and father, we know, has immersed himself in nightlife after a difficult period.

Looking at him, he seems to have rediscovered serenity and the desire to have fun. From single and without having to answer to Chiara Ferragni, Fedez really seems like another person, but always with the responsibilities and concerns of a father. He had already hinted a little at the “return to origins” a few weeks ago in his return to his childhood places, where he had started his musical career.

The causes of separation they still remain shrouded in mystery. There is talk, between rumors and hypotheses, of incompatibility with some of Chiara's friendships, of the weight of her family and of “Pandoro-gate” as the straw that broke the camel's back. Especially if there is an agent involved who Fedez has never liked for managing his wife's affairs.

But why is Fedez going crazy? There party in Miami It doesn't just happen by chance. The rapper spent time with friend Tommy Chiabra. The man has a degree in Languages ​​and Communications and has founded several companies, including one that manages luxury yachts.

Tommy Chiabra, co-founder of Neat Burger and Royal Yacht Brokers, organized a exclusive party in an Italian place for his birthday. Fedez was present and had unbridled fun, fueling speculation about his separation from Chiara Ferragni.

What can we say about the future of the couple? Fans are still hoping for a reconciliation, also given the emotional reaction of the two on several occasions. Yet the rumors speak of a profound crisis. The Miami party could be a turning point. Is it time for Fedez to move on?