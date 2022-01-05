A Uefa-style protocol will be drawn up with the dictates to follow. At the moment Juve-Napoli is played as scheduled. The League ready to appeal to the TAR against the stops

The twentieth day of Serie A is in chaos: at the moment there are four games that are skipped due to the new wave of Covid. An extraordinary League Council took place in the evening: no championship match is postponed. Those who do not take the field will suffer 0-3 at the table, then off to the appeals. The League has also drawn up a new Uefa-style protocol: with 13 players available (including a goalkeeper) there will be an obligation to play, even by fishing from the Primavera. In addition, the League will appeal to the TAR against the measures of the ASL that will not take into account the provisions on quarantines of 30 December last. Here is the point of the situation.

BOLOGNA-INTER (12.30) – The match will be postponed, after the health authority of Bologna has stopped Mihajlovic’s team, struggling with 8 positive cases. In light of this provision, the club has asked for the postponement of the matches against Inter and Cagliari.

SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI (12.30) – There is currently no risk of postponement.

SPEZIA-VERONA (2.30pm) – Thiago Motta’s team has 5 positive cases but is ready to take the field. Verona has 9 positives, but the ASL has not blocked the team and the match is currently underway.

LAZIO-EMPOLI (2.30pm) – There is currently no risk of postponement.

SASSUOLO-GENOA (16.30) – During the day Sassuolo released a list of squads in which Frattesi and Scamacca do not appear, but the game is not at risk at the moment.

MILAN-ROME (18.30) – There is currently no risk of postponement.

SALERNITANA-VENICE (18.30) – We will not play: Venezia will appear regularly on the pitch, but Salernitana will use the slot that allows you to ask for a match to be postponed if you have less than 13 players available. In fact, there are 9 positives in the squad.

JUVENTUS-NAPLES (8.45pm) – At present the match will be played. In fact, there was no block to the transfer of Naples by the ASL, but as soon as the team landed in Turin the same ASL quarantined Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani, who had close contacts with positive and, even if vaccinated, they did not undergo the third dose and received the second vaccination for more than 120 days. If the unavailability of these 3 players were confirmed, Napoli would have to field the young Zanoli to reach eleven players.

FIORENTINA-UDINESE (8.45 pm) – Not even the Franchi will be played after the ASL of Udine has asked for the postponement of the next two matches of Udinese, struggling with a Covid outbreak.

