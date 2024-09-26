Let’s start from a premise: it’s impossible to say whether PlayStation 5 Pro will be a success or not even now that, Pre-orders open on PlayStation Direct there are very long queues and touts have started to speculate on compulsive buyers. However, there is no doubt that the initial impact is more than positive for Sony, which is managing to sell its luxury console without major problems. It’s difficult to say when and if interest will wane, but I believe that the goal of making numbers similar to those of PlayStation 4 Pro is not unattainable, given the initial enthusiasm.

The right audience

It seems that the complaints and controversies of recent weeks have not borne much fruit, that the apocalyptic predictions have been worth more or less the same as the prophecies of Nostradamus and that the public to which the PS5 Pro is addressed responded as Sony expected: by buying it or trying to buy it immediately.

Naturally the prophets of doom and the leaders of the people have had their moment of glory by massing with those who feel the price is inadequate for their wallet (legitimate, why not), but in general there was little foresight in the analysis of the commercial possibilities of the console, of which only one factor was evaluated, moreover linked to the wrong audience.

PS5 Pro is a console for the wealthy (not necessarily rich, of course). Not that they too don’t have problems spending 800 euros or more, but in general they are people who can afford a similar financial sacrifice. Sony will have examined the average PS4 Pro buyer and deduced from the data that it could ask them more for the new console and so it was.

The others will continue to play on PS5 and will be happy anyway. There are no winners or losers and fears over the price of PS6which will arrive in at least four years at this rate, seem unfounded, because the new console will have to be aimed at PS5 buyers, not PS5 Pro buyers. The price will therefore be adequate for that type of user. If the price of the main next generation console were too high, then it would be a problem, but for now it is really too early to make predictions, also because the video game industry has repeatedly shown that it can change from one year to the next , so as not to change anything. And we also took the quote from The Leopard home with us.