Kamala Harris overtook Donald Trump in the latest polls for the US election. But there is hope for the Republican: a new survey puts Trump ahead.

Washington, DC – Since the withdrawal of Joe Biden The momentum in the election campaign for the US election 2024 changed drastically. The nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate has sparked euphoria among many voters. She was recently ranked Leading the polls – to the annoyance of Donald TrumpA poll should now please the Republican candidate.

New poll sees ray of hope for Trump ahead of US election

According to a nationwide survey of the US broadcaster FoxNews lies Trump with 49 to 50 percent, one percentage point ahead of Harris with 48 to 49 percent. The poll was conducted between August 9 and 12 among 1,105 registered voters.

According to the poll, Trump’s strongest supporters are men, white men without a college degree, white evangelical Christians and rural voters. Harris, on the other hand, finds her strongest support among women, black voters, college graduates and people under 30. The new poll shows that Harris has a 10 percent lead over Trump in union households, while Trump is 22 percent ahead of Harris among voters with military service.

In the poll on the popularity of the vice presidential candidates, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, Tim Walzwith 41 to 38 percent ahead of the Republican Senator from Ohio, JD Vance.

Most polls show the popularity of Kamala Harris – a new one still sees Donald Trump ahead. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Jae Hong & picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alex Brandon



Harris ahead of Trump: Poll average shows rising popularity

Other polls, however, paint a different picture. In the national poll average, Harris tied Trump at 44 percent on August 1, according to calculations by the New York TimesOn August 6, the Democrat overtook her competitor: Harris is now at 45 percent, ahead of Trump’s 43 percent.

The new US president is not elected directly by the people, but indirectly by the Electoral College. The number of electors varies from state to state. To achieve a majority, Harris and Trump need the swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – which, unlike other states, do not traditionally vote Democratic or Republican. According to New York Times Trump’s lead is shrinking in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Ultimately, the US election will be decided in these swing states.

US election 2024: Result of the presidential election will be close

Florida pollster Kevin Wagner explains the numbers with the Democratic base that rallies around Kamala Harris. “The current electorate generally reflects the state of American politics, which is almost evenly divided,” he told NewsweekMost polls would probably show only a small lead for Harris or Trump until the election. “In short: The election will probably be close,” Wagner explained. Like in 2016, when Hillary Clinton received more votes in absolute terms than Trump – the republican but still became US President.

The current goal of the election campaign must be to mobilize eligible voters, says Wagner: “It will be about voter turnout, not about persuasion.” (hk)