Over a period of five years, poet Paul Muldoon interviewed Paul McCartney. The conversations formed the basis for the book The Lyrics: 1965 to the Present and now also for the podcast A Life in Lyrics, in which you hear fragments of the original recordings, this time arranged into short stories and enhanced with audio fragments from films or news reports from other times. „A masterclass, a memoir and an improvised journey”, Muldoon calls it, and you could add a nostalgic look back, a musical history lesson and an insight into a creative process. The interviewee does not give the most exciting answers – but he remains Paul McCartney.

A Life in Lyrics Music/documentary About 20 minutes weekly. iHeartMedia/MPL/Pushkin