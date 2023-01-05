Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

The red planet Mars. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Panthermedia

A new study finds that Mars may not have had an oxygen-rich atmosphere. What does this mean for the search for life?

St. Louis – In 2016, an intriguing study of the red planet Mars was published. The Nasa Rover “curiosity” had found manganese oxide on Mars – a material that can only form on Earth in association with liquid water in a highly oxidizing environment. In a study that in the journal Geophysical Research Letters released the research team concluded that the planet Mars may have once had an oxygen-rich atmosphere, reports fr.de.

At the time, however, the researchers were not entirely sure. “It is difficult to confirm whether this scenario actually took place,” said the study’s lead author, Nina Lanza, in a statement from the US space agency after the publication NASA. Now a new study shows that Lanza’s skepticism was well justified and that the assumptions made at the time could be wrong.

New study on Mars refutes old findings

A research team led by Jeffrey Catalano from Washington University in St. Louis discovered with the help of chemical experiments that manganese oxides can be easily formed under Martian-like conditions even without atmospheric oxygen. The team also shows that oxidation of manganese is not possible in the carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere that may have existed on early Mars. The new study was in the journal NatureGeoscience released.

“The connection between manganese oxides and oxygen suffers from a number of fundamental geochemical problems,” explains Catalano in one communication from his university.

Halogens are more common on Mars than on Earth

Compared to Earth, the halogen elements chlorine and bromine are common on Mars — the research team suspected “that they would be important for the fate of manganese,” recalls Catalano, who, along with first author Kaushik Mitra, “was inspired by reactions , which are observed in the chlorination of drinking water,” says Catalano. “To understand other planets, we sometimes need to apply knowledge from seemingly unrelated fields of science and technology.”

In experiments with chlorate and bromate — the predominant forms of the halogen elements on Mars — the research team found that halogens convert manganese dissolved in water into manganese oxide minerals thousands to millions of times faster than oxygen. Under the conditions on Mars, however, oxygen is not at all able to form manganese oxides, according to a statement from the university.

New findings could impact search for life on Mars

“By definition, oxidation does not require the participation of oxygen,” Mitra emphasizes. “We have previously suggested that there may be oxidants on Mars other than oxygen or UV photo-oxidation that explain why the red planet is red. In the case of manganese, until now we simply have not had a viable alternative to oxygen that could explain manganese oxides.”

The new study results could also have implications for the search for life on Mars, since without atmospheric oxygen the habitability of early Mars may have been different. But just because there was probably no atmospheric oxygen in Mars’ past, there’s no reason to believe life didn’t exist, the researchers find.

Study is not a “setback” for the habitability of Mars

“There are different forms of life even on Earth that don’t need oxygen to survive,” says Mitra. “I don’t see this as a ‘setback’ to the habitability of Mars. It just means that oxygen-based life forms probably didn’t exist.” In fact, extremophile organisms that can survive in halogen-rich environments might also thrive on Mars. On Earth, these include, for example, salt-loving protozoa and bacteria that live in the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah and in the Dead Sea. (tab)