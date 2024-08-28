It is very strange to stand in front of the property, the path leading past wild roses through the small garden gate. I still can’t get a good look: the willow tree that has now fallen over, the remains of the children’s swing. The fact alone that I am clearly late for this appointment shows how little desire I have to enter the property, which is still legally my own garden.

As I cross the overgrown property, with the striding gait of a heron, I see us still standing in this garden. The sun was shining, the lawn was neatly mown. The hollyhocks crowded behind garden fences like onlookers behind a barrier.