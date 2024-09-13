Children and Demography: The Tired Debate

Here we go again, we’re talking about birth rates and having children. Once again, half-truths are being told and a very serious issue is being exploited. We only talk about children as a cost, so the assumption is that fewer of them are being born because they cost too much. This may be partly true, but emphasizing all this by hypothesizing simulations to reduce the tax burden of a family that has children seems to me to ignore the other side of the coin.

We are in fact transforming children into a product that is a victim of the cost-benefit ratio.. A product that, once weaned and educated, should favor the national GDP and, above all, support with its contributions the pensions that have been granted for amounts much higher than what was paid (in the golden years of the 60s and 70s) with the approval of the unions. The same unions that today are indignant about taxes on families who have children. We are in a colossal short circuit, as if having a few more children were enough to save the social security system. But has anyone calculated how much the birth rate should increase?

Let’s stop here and say that perhaps fewer children are being born because deep down people also want to enjoy life more light-heartedly, women are no longer (and thank goodness) dedicated to the household, couples and marriages are lasting less and less, all this creates a vicious circle for some, virtuous for others, which in some way distances from “sonship”.

And a life without children is not necessarily empty or without prospects, if it were, the problem is not in the lack of children but in themselves. We could open endless sociological debates, we limit ourselves to representing a state of affairs compromised perhaps by hyperconnection, by greater longevity, by infinite external stimuli, by values ​​that have been repositioned.

There is no good or bad on one side or the other, but there is an unbearable simplification and rhetoric of having children as a means of salvationbut then to save what? The coffers of the INPS? Our morality? Our old age? Or maybe they simply want less hassle? And now let’s open the dance to the indignant!