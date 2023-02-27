Elly Schlein (here the profile) won the Pd primaries becoming the new secretary of the Democratic Party: the former vice president of Emilia-Romagna overturned the predictions by overturning the results of the circles, in which the challenger Stefano Bonaccini had triumphed, becoming thus the youngest secretary of the Democratic Party ever. But not everyone likes this news on social media.

In fact, the hashtag #pippofranco ended up trending on Twitter within a few hours: in the not very funny game, Schlein would have a certain resemblance to the former Bagaglino actor. And many on social media have begun to spin various photomontages – produced with more or less accuracy – retweeted and re-shared by hundreds of users, evidently convinced that the comparison is funny.

Among the lowest attacks that of Carlo Taormina, lawyer and TV face, who writes: “But is Schlein trans?”.



An attack that has nothing to do with political issues and which, albeit in the form of a question, affects the deeply personal aspect: sexual orientation.