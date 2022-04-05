The Brazilian Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper, throws 75 meters with extreme precision. What benefits does he get? Here is a review of the mechanisms of “building from below”
But is it true or not that Guardiola took Ederson to throw 80 meters? Yes, it’s true. And no, that’s not true. Without exegesis of Massimiliano Allegri’s words on building from below in the recent interview with GQ, let’s try to analyze the behavior of the Brazilian goalkeeper in the Manchester City game economy.
#true #Guardiola #hired #goalkeeper #throw #meters
Leave a Reply