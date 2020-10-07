After Pussy Riot “congratulated” Russian President Vladimir Putin, hanging the flags of the LGBT community on a number of state institutions, congratulated the master of the Kremlin on his birthday and poet Andrey Orlov (Orlusha)

On his page on social networks, he published fresh poem, calling it “Subjunctive Mood”.

In October, the number of the seventh

Within the framework of a life canvas

The boy Vova was born

On the banks of the Neva River.

But if Vova instead

Mom gave birth to a daughter,

Then it would not be known

How would life flow now.

Maybe Navalny would have ruled

Not poisoned at all

The dollar would be real

I think seven rubles

Crimea would seem to remain

In Ukraine forever

And Abkhazia too

Georgia was then

Our alliance with NATO would be formidable,

Threatened the whole planet

And in space Rogozin

The mask would be ahead

Efremov would not get drunk

And would not knock anyone down

And then we would all be with you

Would love him again

GDP would triple us

Our prime minister: rejoice, people,

And Shoigu would not have built

Temple in the Patriot Park,

The players would win

As any of us dreamed

And a folk artist

Rastorguev would not,

The patriarch would be faithful to the faith,

I was not the president,

And Pavlensky did not burn the doors,

I wouldn’t have nailed eggs either,

Power would love its people,

Pussy Riot would be in the Bolshoi

Everything would be fine everywhere,

Everything would be fine!

And everywhere – freedom of speech,

Everyone lives for 200 years

But … the boy Vova was born …

All! Pi # dec! There is no hope …

But there was a chance, like?

Was! But he was profiled in vain

At the hour when Volodya was born

On the seventh day of October.

The storm covers the sky with darkness,

The wind is angry, not joking.

How the beast will howl the country

It will cry like a child.

Somewhere it smells of the Russian spirit,

The crow is reigning

And Koschey was withering over the gold.

Happy birthday to him!

