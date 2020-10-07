After Pussy Riot “congratulated” Russian President Vladimir Putin, hanging the flags of the LGBT community on a number of state institutions, congratulated the master of the Kremlin on his birthday and poet Andrey Orlov (Orlusha)
On his page on social networks, he published fresh poem, calling it “Subjunctive Mood”.
In October, the number of the seventh
Within the framework of a life canvas
The boy Vova was born
On the banks of the Neva River.
But if Vova instead
Mom gave birth to a daughter,
Then it would not be known
How would life flow now.
Maybe Navalny would have ruled
Not poisoned at all
The dollar would be real
I think seven rubles
Crimea would seem to remain
In Ukraine forever
And Abkhazia too
Georgia was then
Our alliance with NATO would be formidable,
Threatened the whole planet
And in space Rogozin
The mask would be ahead
Efremov would not get drunk
And would not knock anyone down
And then we would all be with you
Would love him again
GDP would triple us
Our prime minister: rejoice, people,
And Shoigu would not have built
Temple in the Patriot Park,
The players would win
As any of us dreamed
And a folk artist
Rastorguev would not,
The patriarch would be faithful to the faith,
I was not the president,
And Pavlensky did not burn the doors,
I wouldn’t have nailed eggs either,
Power would love its people,
Pussy Riot would be in the Bolshoi
Everything would be fine everywhere,
Everything would be fine!
And everywhere – freedom of speech,
Everyone lives for 200 years
But … the boy Vova was born …
All! Pi # dec! There is no hope …
But there was a chance, like?
Was! But he was profiled in vain
At the hour when Volodya was born
On the seventh day of October.
The storm covers the sky with darkness,
The wind is angry, not joking.
How the beast will howl the country
It will cry like a child.
Somewhere it smells of the Russian spirit,
The crow is reigning
And Koschey was withering over the gold.
Happy birthday to him!
Photo – screenshot from a video posted on the website of the President of the Russian Federation.
