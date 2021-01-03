– Ivan Krastev is Chairman of the Center for Liberal Strategies in Sofia and a Permanent Fellow at the Center for Human Sciences in Vienna. His latest book is called “Is It Tomorrow Yet? Paradoxes of the Pandemic ”. The text was translated from the English by Harald Eckhoff. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2020. www.project-syndicate.org

The first thing the plague brought to our city was exile. This is what the narrator notes in Albert Camus’ “The Plague”. In these days we can understand what he meant. A quarantined society is literally a “closed society” in which, with few exceptions, people bring their lives to a standstill. If they are isolated in their homes and plagued by fear, boredom and paranoia, one of the few activities left is discussing the virus and how it could change the world.

In this future world, many governments (well-meaning and otherwise) are closely monitoring where we go and who we meet with the intent of protecting ourselves from our own ruthlessness and that of our fellow citizens. Contact with other people becomes a threat to our existence. In many countries, unauthorized walks in the park can be punished with fines or even imprisonment, and unauthorized physical contact is synonymous with a kind of social betrayal.

The Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev works in Vienna. Photo: MARKUS SCHWARZE, promo

As Camus observed, an epidemic destroys the “uniqueness of every person’s life” as it increases awareness of their vulnerability – and the powerlessness to plan their future. It is as if death has come next door. After an epidemic, all living can claim the title of “survivor” for themselves.

But how long will the memory of our own plague last? Could it be that in just a few years we will perceive it as a kind of mass hallucination triggered by a “scarcity of space compensated for by excess time”, as the poet Joseph Brodsky once described the existence of a prisoner?

In her wonderful book “Pale Rider”, science author Laura Spinney shows that the The Spanish flu pandemic from 1918 to 1920 was the most tragic event of the 20th century – at least in terms of the loss of life from a single event. The number of their casualties exceeded that of the First and Second World Wars, and perhaps even higher than both combined. But, as Spinney notes, “if you ask what the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century was, almost nobody names the Spanish flu”.

It is even more surprising that even historians seem to have forgotten this tragedy. In 2017, WorldCat, the world’s largest library catalog, listed around 80,000 books (in more than 40 languages) on the First World War, but only 400 on the Spanish flu (in five languages). How can it be that 200 times fewer books have been written about an epidemic that killed at least five times as many people as the First World War?

A pandemic is not a good-and-bad story

Why do we remember wars and revolutions, but forget the pandemics, which no less fundamentally affect our economy, politics and societies?

Spinney replies that it is difficult to turn a pandemic into a compelling story between good and evil. With no literary plot or overarching moral code, epidemics are like Netflix series, in which the end of one season merely serves as a break until the beginning of the next. The pandemic experience is one where everything changes but nothing happens.

I will remember expired tickets and often used masks

We are being asked to save human civilization by staying home and washing our hands. As in a modernist novel, the entire plot takes place in the mind of the narrator. In my own record of the Covid-19 era, the only physical objects worth remembering will be unused airline tickets and face masks used over and over again.

And yet the moment you take to the streets you can see how much has changed: Not only have some of my favorite cafes in Vienna and Sofia closed, but also my favorite bookstore in Washington DC. Like a neutron bomb, Covid-19 destroys our lifestyle without damaging our material world. For most of 2020, airports were some of the saddest places on earth – empty, quiet, and with only a few passengers scurrying through the terminals like ghosts.

The increasing freedom of movement of the past three decades – the ease with which people from different social classes could mingle – has become a powerful symbol of globalization. Now that freedom is history (or at least permanently restricted). Meanwhile, all the public messages urging people to stay at home have sparked a metaphysical reflection: Home is where you want to be when you are bad Exposed to danger. When my family and I realized we were facing a long period of social distancing, we were surprised ourselves by our decision to return to Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev packed his bags and moved back to Sofia from Vienna. Photo: Freepik

That decision wasn’t exactly rational. We had lived and worked in Vienna for ten years. We love this city and the Austrian health system is much more reliable than the Bulgarian one. What brought us back to Bulgaria was the belief that we should “stay at home”. For us, home means Bulgaria. In the time of the crisis we wanted to be closer to the people and places that we have known all our lives.

We find comfort in mother tongues

And we were not alone: ​​200,000 more Bulgarians living abroad did the same. Just as many people sought refuge in their home countries, they also found solace in their mother tongues. In moments of great danger, we almost unconsciously speak the language we grew up with. During my own childhood in Bulgaria, I learned a valuable lesson from watching Russian films about World War II: One of the most dangerous moments for Soviet spies in Hitler’s empire was the birth of their child, as they inevitably screamed in Russian. Staying at home means staying in your mother tongue and staying safe.

Cosmopolitanism as an optical illusion

It is one of the greatest optical illusions of globalization in the 21st century that only jet-set mobile people are truly cosmopolitan, and that only those who feel at home in multiple places can maintain a universal perspective. After all, Immanuel Kant, this classic cosmopolitan, never left his hometown Königsberg, which belonged to different empires at different times. Kant embodied the same paradox as the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a more global world despite the fact that it sealed off the nation-states from globalization.

For example, “self-isolation” and “social distancing” have opened the European spirit. By closing the borders between EU Member States and locking people in their homes, we have become more cosmopolitan than ever before. For those who have access to communication technologies, the pandemic has led not to deglobalization, but to delocalization.

Neighbors and friends abroad – suddenly everyone is the same distance away

In principle, our geographical neighbors are no closer to us than our friends and colleagues abroad, and we feel closer to the TV commentators than to the people on our street. For perhaps the first time in history, people are having the same conversations on the same topics. We all share the same fear. By staying home and spending countless hours in front of screens, we saw the similarity between our own experience and that of everyone else. It could be a passing historical moment, but we cannot deny that we are getting better and better understanding what it means to live in a single world.