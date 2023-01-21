Home page World

Lottery players dream of winning big. A trio from Canada made it, but initially received nothing.

Winning the lottery once and then having it all taken care of – that’s what many players dream of. But three women from Canada cannot (yet) enjoy their prize.

Munich – Only those who play can win, it says in the lotto-Advertising – but what if you actually win but don’t get anything? Such a case happened in Canada. There, a syndicate of three women actually won a million jackpot. But because one of the husbands of those involved is causing problems, they may not get anything at all instead of their million-dollar profit. Reported about it, among other things Baytoday.ca.

The three players from North Bay, a city of 50,000 in the Canadian state of Ontario, could hardly believe their luck: their winnings amounted to exactly one million Canadian dollars, i.e. the equivalent of around 685,000 euros. Patti Chamberlain, Judith McIntyre and Karin O’Reilly wanted to divide the money fairly by three. But they didn’t reckon with Judith McIntyre’s husband.

Lotto: Winner’s husband works in the ‘wrong’ industry

The couple did not have a dispute about money, nor are they in a separation process. No, the man’s job causes problems. As luck would have it, he works for the lottery company. But that made them suspicious: did the husband have the opportunity to help the happiness of the three women? This is exactly what the organization wants to examine now. The incident counts as “insider profit” under the Articles of Incorporation.

Until this check is completed, however, not a cent should be paid out. For prizes of $10,000 or more, this is a standard process – ostensibly to ensure no further claims are made on the winning ticket. The draw was successful on September 30, 2022, and the test is still ongoing (as of January 20, 2023) – money should finally flow on February 15, 2023. And then you might even need help from one Profit Advisor. (cgsc)

