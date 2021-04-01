20 years ago, it seemed very bad to say that you liked anime, especially since the word otaku it was seen with a negative connotation. Time passed and the perception was changing because this industry grew a lot and what was previously handled as something for ‘weirdos’, is now much more popular.

But, as we mentioned, this has not always been the case and that is reflected in the story he told Lisset Castro in your account Tik Tok. His story is interesting because it sounds a bit far-fetched.

You will see, Lisset Castro He said he used two accounts of Facebook, one for personal, common issues – even something that we could classify as normies – and the other for cosplay, which is his hobby ‘otaku’ and there is absolutely nothing wrong with it.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

Lisset He tells that a boy wanted to be her boyfriend and we understand that the relationship was already close to being finalized, when the aforementioned found the cosplay account and that somehow bothered him, as if it were an excuse not to have something with her because it’s ‘otaku’.

We also recommend: Test: What kind of otaku are you?

He turned her down just for having an ‘otaku’ hobby

Lisset Castro shows a somewhat awkward conversation, we could say toxic and prejudiced from someone who considers it strange and out of place to cosplay. As if being otaku is wrong because it is not something that goes with their standards of normality.

The other person said ‘I better not be your boyfriend’ and the conversation took a regrettable path because it was no reason to end like this. It is quite sad that we have seen this happen and that it was shown – again – that there is no tolerance in many people.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Lisset Castro’s account has very interesting content because many times it combines otaku themes with the same science and that makes her talks very entertaining. Do not stop giving a tour of his TikTok so that you know her more.



