Russia reports another attack by Ukraine that was repelled – Ukraine denies a counter-offensive.

Zaporizhia – For weeks there has been talk of a possible counter-offensive by the Ukrainian military in the Ukraine war. According to Russian information, this began in social and state media. According to this, Ukrainian troops are said to have started an unsuccessful attempt to recapture areas occupied by Russia, with high losses – Ukraine denies this.

Tank offensive: Russia speaks of “great losses” for Ukraine

A Ukrainian tank offensive towards Zaporizhia failed on Thursday night, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. According to this, 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers and 150 armored vehicles tried to advance, but were stopped. In the process, Ukraine suffered “great losses” – 350 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, according to Shoigu. Opposite the broadcast Solovyov Live Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Russian-backed administration of the partially occupied territory, said: “In my opinion, there has been an attempt at a major offensive in the Zaporizhia region for three, even four days.”

Contradictory statements: Ukraine denies speculation about a counter-offensive

Ukraine denies the start of a counter-offensive. On request from Newsweek Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, denied the allegations. Russian officials mistook Ukraine’s advances in some frontline areas for the start of a major operation. He added that “everyone will know about it” if Ukraine decides to launch a counteroffensive.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian statements can be independently verified.

Counteroffensive: Start is assumed to be in southern Ukraine

Speculations of a counter-offensive are not unfounded after promises of military support from the West. reports of Washington Post and the transmitter NBC News assume that the Ukrainian advance in southern Ukraine will start. This information comes from members of the Ukrainian military who wished to remain anonymous.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a member of the Atlantic Council and former Ukrainian defense minister, made more concrete statements Newsweek. The first actions of the Ukrainian troops would therefore focus on Bakhmut. Zagorodnyuk stated that Ukraine’s encirclement of the city of Donetsk “would deprive the Russians of the opportunity to reap the benefits of seizing the territory and prepare to eventually retake it.” of the brigades trained and equipped for this operation, and of course the scale of operational activity will be much greater.” (hk)