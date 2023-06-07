Home page politics

The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war begins. Russia’s propaganda boasts of destroying a Leopard tank. But it was probably just a tractor.

Moscow – Embarrassing mistake by Putin’s propaganda machine: Russia’s defense ministry has apparently presented fake images of an alleged shooting down of a German Leopard tank in the Ukraine war. According to analysis by several military experts, the video is more likely to show the destruction of a tractor. But why? To allay possible fears in your own ranks of a Ukrainian counter-offensive with Western silver bullets?

Ukraine-News: Shooting down of the Leopard tank turns out to be a propaganda lie

The German Leopard 2 tank is considered a high-tech weapon. He could be feared in the Ukraine war. Russia now boasted of an alleged shooting down. (Iconic image) © Federico Gambarini/dpa

In fact, the Kremlin wanted to send positive news to its own troops in view of the impending major offensive in Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had publicly announced the shooting down of eight German Leopard tanks. He then also delivered the supposed video evidence of the propaganda lie.

Destroyed Leopard was a tractor or combine harvester

But military experts now want to have uncovered the forgery. “Russia destroyed two combine harvesters,” said Carlo Masala, an expert at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, on Twitter. Numerous military bloggers made similar statements. The video shows the destruction of a tractor, according to the pro-Russian military blog Woenny Oswedomitel after viewing the images. And nationalist blogger Fighterbomber concluded that the footage must be more than a year old. If that is true, then Ukraine would not have had Leopard tanks from Germany at that time.

Counteroffensive: Leopard-1 and Leopard-2 are used in the Ukraine war

The Leopard tanks are considered game changers in the Ukraine war. After much hesitation, Germany has made more than 100 tracked vehicles available to Ukraine to defend against Russia. For the most part, this is the old, discarded Type 1 model. Most recently, the federal government had also promised the delivery of some Type 2 tanks from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Leopard 2 model represents one of the most modern main battle tanks in the world.

The tanks from the west play an important role in the expected counter-offensive. According to military observers, the counterattack against the Russian troops should have started long ago. But in the first few months of the year the weather had not cooperated. In addition, many of the western weapon systems were still missing. But it is now assumed that the major offensive has started. The government of Volodymyr Zelenskyj does not want to give an official starting signal, but increasing fighting on all five important front sectors is reported almost daily.

The combat capability of Russia’s army is a cause for concern. Reports of fleeing soldiers have surfaced again and again in the past few days. The Russian army leadership has had the front line massively fortified by digging defensive trenches that are several kilometers long and possibly in the south of the country the blowing up of the Kachowka Dam made it impossible for the Panzer Army to advance. But thanks to many Western rocket launchers, Ukraine can also attack far behind the front lines.

Propaganda in the Ukraine war: Both sides spread fake news

In the end, however, much remains speculation. Because most of the information cannot be checked independently. And in the Ukraine war, both warring parties are overdoing each other with disinformation campaigns. The research collective of corrective, which tries to analyze all false reports and fake news since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, accuses both Ukraine and Russia of targeted propaganda. After a year and a half of war, disinformation is “one of the most important and powerful weapons,” according to a report. (jkf)