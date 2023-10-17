Home page World

Most recently, up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow was forecast for next Saturday. But now the weather models no longer agree. Is winter not coming?

Frankfurt – Yesterday (October 16th), the weather models for Germany predicted an onset of winter with up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow. A day later, however, all three weather models ECMWF, ICON and NOAA no longer predict the onset of winter. Will there be snow this weekend?

Weather models contradict each other: is there an onset of winter?

For several days, weather models had been predicting an air mass limit over Germany that could bring snow to low altitudes on Saturday. But now the expected onset of winter could not happen. The German and European weather models are now predicting mild air masses for next Saturday, explains qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met. Instead of snow there should be lots of wind and rain.

In contrast, the US weather model still assumes snow for large parts of Germany. But how can such contradictory predictions come about? “The smallest changes in the calculation of the exact location of the lows around Germany can have a big impact on our weather. Each weather model has its own way of processing these ‘changes’. “There can therefore be different forecast results for the next few days,” says Jung.

Weather forecast for the coming days

If it actually snows next weekend, it would be rather unusual. “This kind of weather situation rarely happens in October, if it does happen in the end,” says Jung. You should definitely think about winter tires and make sure that your garden and house are winter-proof.

Wednesday (October 18) Highs between 9 and 16 degrees; Lows between 12 and 3 degrees Thursday (October 19) Highs between 8 and 20 degrees; Lows between 11 and 4 degrees Friday (October 20th) Highs between 6 and 16 degrees, lows between 10 and 0 degrees Source: dwd.de

According to all weather models, the maximum values ​​are expected to rise significantly again from next week and would then usually be around 14 to 18 degrees, says the weather expert. “Depending on the weather model, there are also a lot of rain clouds and wind involved! Autumn will be a little more uncomfortable!” (jsch)