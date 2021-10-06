A few months ago, several owners of the Nintendo switch They were quite excited about the arrival of a calculator to the eShop. The impact of this application was so great that it even has an outstanding rating of 90 on the well-known site. Metacritic.

Users were apparently glad to be able to put extra use to the Nintendo switch, outside of video games. Now, the beloved hybrid console can help you never be late anywhere again, with a colorful and quite funny clock.

A clock on the Switch? Give me 10!

The new watch for him Nintendo switch comes to us thanks to the developers of Red Deer Games. This small company dedicated to indie games, responsible for titles like Under leaves and Cyber ​​protocol, now seems to care about our punctuality.

According to your specifications in the eShop of the Switch, the new watch has several features that could make it very eye-catching. It has a great quality with classic clock mechanics, a definition in HD that supports OLED technology and even includes a little retro game. This is a good value for money.

The watch will go on sale next October 8, so Metroid Dread could have some stiff competition for that weekend. At the moment it will cost $ 9.99, so if you already have a Switch but you cannot afford to buy a new watch, this could be a good option for your economy.

A watch has fewer uses than a scientific calculator, however, with the addition of the extra game, we could be facing a new king of home applications. Switch. There is little left until it is launched and we know how it will be received by the players. Will you buy this vital application?

For more video game news, we recommend:

[Fuente].