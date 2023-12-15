Grillo Jr trial, the boys' lawyer asks Silvia for every detail. All the embarrassing questions

Chaos breaks out at trial against Ciro Grillo and his three friends accused of gang rape. The defense's interrogation of Silviathe alleged victim in this affair which dates back to the summer of 2019, has been full of tension due to the very intimate questions made by the lawyer of the accused boys to Silvia. Antonella Cuccureddu he wanted to know many details. And the questions addressed to Silvia about that night have become subject of controversy and insults, especially via social media. There was talk – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – of the girl's victimization, local anti-violence and feminist associations made themselves heard. But she, the lawyer Cuccureddu, continues along her path and not only vindicates each of the questions under accusation (such as: “because he didn't scream?”, “Because she didn't wriggle free?”, “because he didn't bite the penis during oral sex?”, “But how he held her legs? If they were bent as they did to remove her panties?”) but replies annoyed: “You won't be able to intimidate meI just do my job”. Silvia had these sentences recorded in the previous interrogation: “I had his penis in my mouth and I couldn't move, I no longer knew what to do whether to use my teeth or pull myself up with my arms. But I couldn't.”

Silvia appeared at the end of the interrogation very tried. “I feel as if flayed. But if it has to work like this, that's fine, I'll resist.” His lawyer explains: “Ha reconstructed the very serious facts with great suffering subject of this process. And the ordeal isn't over yet.” But Cuccureddu doesn't agree with this at all. “The girl she contradicted herself several times and said a series of “I don't remember”. For having asked questions which are the specific object of the trial, I was accused of having done something inappropriate, when instead asking questions and reconstructing everything, segment by segment, it's the only thing to do. For those questions I am receiving these hours constant threats on my social profiles. The president and the prosecutor publicly demonstrated to me solidarity by inviting me to report“.

