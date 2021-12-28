Now the Parliamentary Budget Office says it too: the tax reform will lead to an average reduction in the levy for 27.8 million taxpayers equal to 264 euros l‘year. But it will be higher for medium-high incomes (those between 42 and 54 thousand euros): 765 euros. The 20% of the poorest families are substantially excluded from the benefits due to the‘fiscal incompetence.

A document attesting to what all the projections already said was useful only to those who insist on considering politics a faith, to those who consider their prime minister a demiurge and to those used to pretending to be competent comfortably lulled by general distraction.

On December 22, Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a press conference, responding to a journalist from de Daily fact precisely on the inequity of the tax reform, he seraphically replied that that inference was “false” (textual) explaining that “in percentage terms, the greatest benefits are concentrated on workers with 15 thousand euros of income”.

Mario Draghi was false. And he said it trusting in the confusion that is created in the sum of the personal income tax savings with those related to the one-off tax deduction but also in this case the Parliamentary Budget Office (mind you, not a newspaper considered “hostile”) lets us know that executives will have an average tax reduction of around 368 euros, more than double the one envisaged for blue-collar workers, which stops at 162 euros.

Moreover, the picture was very clear from the Treasury tables which have never been published despite having passed into the hands of some “friendly” newspapers.

Beyond the numbers, however, there is a political fact that is worth underlining: Draghi not only repeated a propaganda at the press conference (among other things, allowing himself to mock a journalist who had asked him a well-founded question) but denying what was there for all to see substantially mocked the demonstration of the trade unions and workers who had advanced their own criticisms on the tax reform.

A prime minister who in a press conference declares that the country’s major trade unions took to the streets with thousands of workers for an issue that does not exist (and which today is certified once again) is the exact photograph of will and ability to dialogue with the intermediate bodies of the country and is a clear political direction. Other than technicians.

A government is free to favor one class over another. He shouldn’t try to hide behind fragile hypocrisy. And it would be worthwhile to hear what all the parties that are part of it think about it.