Haaland phenomenon, Guardiola is a genius but the game is more readable. Ancelotti knows how to win and Benzema is unpredictable. In short, who better to find in Istanbul?
There is no ideal rival in a Champions League final, but Real can be worse than City. As an absolute value, the English are superior, they have more scientific game codes and an academic organization, but each game has its own story and, above all, a different rival. Inter may be more ready to face Guardiola’s “philosophical” maneuver than Ancelotti’s practical improvisation.
