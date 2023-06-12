A fire caused the collapse from part of a flyover busy US highway in the city of Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said, blaming the accident on an oil tanker that caught fire under the bridge.

The collapse destroyed four lanes of traffic on an elevated section of the freeway, although no injuries were reported.

This is Interstate 95, one of the main traffic arteries on the east coast of the United States. Its more than 3,000 kilometers connect the state of Maine, in the extreme northeast of the country, with Miami, the largest city in Florida, in the southeast.

I-95 remained closed in both directions in the Philadelphia area, authorities said.

Images broadcast on television showed flames and smoke billowing from the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in the city’s Tacony neighborhood, with parts of the elevated roadway collapsing into lower lanes.

A city spokeswoman told AFP that a “major fire under I-95” caused the collapse of the highway, but did not attribute it to any vehicle. He added that the fire has been declared “under control”.

Local media reported that the fire started around 0700 local time (0300 GMT), when Sunday traffic is usually light.

“I-95 is going to be affected for a long time,” Philadelphia CEO Tumar Alexander said at a news conference, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.