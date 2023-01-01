In the last hour of 2022, 4500 people compared their health insurance on comparison site Independer alone. That is a record number.

Yesterday was the last day it was possible to cancel health insurance. Last week, health insurers and health comparison sites already indicated that it was considerably busier than in previous years. This was also the case in the last hour, Independer noticed.

“It is already special that people are still comparing their health insurance in the last hour of the year. And then there are so many people. Twenty percent more, that’s really big. We have never been so busy in the last hour,” says Bas Knopperts, care expert at Independer.

Busy times

Comparers ZorgKiezer and Geld.nl also saw many people compare their insurance on the last day. ZorgKiezer says it has about 25 percent more switchers than last year. "It was super busy. That is every year, but it is much more alive this year due to the significant increase in premiums," says Peter Ruys of ZorgKiezer.nl.

Comparator Geld.nl does not share concrete figures, but also speaks of peak activity in recent days. Healthcare expert Amanda Bulthuis emphasizes that usually half of the switchers only switch with their policy in the last week. “And that involves many thousands of people every day.”

According to Zorgkiezer, there would have been 50 percent more orienteers this year than in previous years. CZ, VGZ and Menzis can confirm the busyness. Whether the total number of switchers will also be higher than last year, when more than 1.2 million people (6.7 percent) switched, cannot yet be said. The sector organization Zorgverzekeraars Nederland (ZN) is expected to publish preliminary figures next week.

The final number will not be known until April. Then it will also become clear how many people have remained with the same insurer, but have expanded or downsized their supplementary and dental insurance policies.

