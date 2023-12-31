The fire brigade was busy on the night from Saturday to Sunday. There were small fires that needed to be extinguished throughout the country. Four cars went up in flames in Veldhoven, and a fifth suffered significant damage. There were also incidents in other places, in many cases probably caused by fireworks. In Limburg, an accident involving fireworks earlier in the evening cost the life of a man.
