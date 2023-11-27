It is very busy on the road on Monday morning. Partly due to the large amount of rain, many accidents have occurred, reports Rijkswaterstaat. Just before 8:30 am there is a traffic jam of around 960 kilometers, according to the ANWB. The roads are especially full around Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
08:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Busy #morning #rush #hour #due #rain #kilometers #traffic #jam