There is once again an old-fashioned peak traffic on the Dutch highways today.

We have experienced a few unusual traffic situations in recent years. Initially life was good. Then we were allowed to drive on the highway at 120 or sometimes even 130 km/h. When it turned out that a PAS report was not entirely correct, it went back to 100 km / h. Coincidentally, the corona crisis also broke out at that time, so that everyone started working from home en masse.

Packed

Now we’re at another weird point. Significantly fewer trains are running (due to a staff shortage) and there are also fewer travelers on Tuesday corona. So the trains that run are still packed and some of those old train passengers now go by car. Also, people are all working in November, no one is on vacation.

The result: it’s packed on the road! Today even the busiest morning rush hour ever. And then the really nasty weather has yet to come. According to the ANWB, at 08:00 this morning there was a record length in terms of traffic jam: 940 km! This makes November 17 the busiest morning rush hour of 2022 so far.

Peak traffic on Dutch highways is decreasing faster

They are quick to say ‘so far’. The weather is of course not great, but the really dark days with freezing cold, snow and winter tire discussions are still to come. Some traffic jams are caused by accidents (which in turn are partly due to bad weather. For example, there was an accident with two cars on the A27 (from Breda to Utrecht) near Werkendam. There was also a traffic jam on the A8 (Coenplein to Amsterdam) because of an accident, a truck and a car hit each other.

Naturally, Rijkswaterstaat advises to work at home and to take the car only if there is really no other option. If you go then, try to drive around peak times.

That is also the case, because many people left early today, this has the advantage that the traffic jams will dissolve a little faster. The peak traffic on the Dutch highways also decreased faster. Nevertheless, working from home has its advantages.

