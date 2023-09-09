Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Center and within the “You Comment” initiative, monitored three traffic accidents that occurred at the same time due to preoccupation with other than the road during a traffic stop.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to “commit to traffic safety rules” and not to get distracted while driving to avoid sudden stops of vehicles without warning on the roads, and during the flow of traffic on internal and external roads, and always be aware of road surprises.

It warned drivers of the dangers of being distracted by using the phone to surf the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, take pictures, and other behaviors that may lead to serious traffic accidents.

It stated that the value of the fine for distraction from the road while driving the vehicle in any way is 800 dirhams and four black traffic points.

Abu Dhabi Police affirmed its interest in promoting traffic culture and disseminating it among members of society in several languages, and enhancing responsibility for compliance with traffic laws and regulations to reduce wrong behavior and ensure the safety of community members.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police annually records thousands of violations of drivers due to being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle, which is classified as dangerous violations, as it leads to deaths and severe injuries on the roads, according to statistics and analytical studies of accidents and traffic violations.

She emphasized the importance of focusing on driving, and monitoring the road to avoid vehicle drift, explaining that preoccupation with other than the road leads to sudden deviation due to the use of the phone to surf the Internet and social networking sites or make a call, or take pictures and turn the driver to talk to his companions, and other distractions and behaviors that may lead to Serious consequences and their seriousness lies in causing traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.