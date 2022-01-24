Individuals, groups, organizations, and states are preoccupied with destroying beauty, because they feel weak in front of the human and national gains that the other has achieved, which makes them play the role of demolition, absurdity and nihilism, to convince themselves that they are no less than others.

This is what is happening today in the conscience of those masses of solidarity, rallied, and gathered together on a word that alone expresses the extent of aggression and hatred for everything that is beautiful on earth.

No one can convince us that the destructive role played by the Houthi group is self-conscious, and without relying on regional parties that have an interest in tearing the Arab cloth, turning it into rips, teams, roads, and worn out patterns.

The reality says that Al-Houthi dared, and his arm extended to where the tree of peace, harmony, and harmony lies, and where political, economic and social stability prevails, because there are those who stand behind this misguided sect, call it, enhance its aggression, strengthen its thorn, and squeeze its liver in hatred and affliction against all What is Arab, because what is between this obsessive obsessiveness and Arabism is a hateful historical heritage, and because this germ hides under the skin of slogans, names, terms, emotions, illusions, and optical illusions, which makes the illusions that it is the helper, and the one who helps in tightening the grip on artificial “rights”, Which makes us confident that whoever follows Satan must fall into the pit of betrayal, and must obtain his share of the reprehensible defeats, and what the remnants of the Houthis rushed towards attacking civilian sites in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is the flight of the defeated forward in order to commit suicide, as you do The ladybug, when she feels the end, turns her back on the hard truth, and ends up with nothing.

Today, we hope that some, who have a disease in their souls and have a purpose in their hearts, will benefit from the experiences of history, and the tragedy of the Führer is not evidence of that. If the hour of war strikes, this Fuhrer will find nowhere to be found except for the last bullet of the end of an imaginary man who lived an illusion, and ended up in an illusion.

So, all those who stand behind Al-Houthi will have their ambitions come to an end, as is the end of Hitler.