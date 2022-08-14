The summer temperatures are again attracting an extremely large number of people to the coast today. In Scheveningen, Zandvoort and Noordwijk all parking spaces are full. According to a spokesperson for Rescue Brigade Netherlands, despite the crowds, there are no calamities at sea. The fire brigade had its hands full putting out all roadside and wildfires.

The rescue teams are busy, especially with preventive work and ‘minor suffering’, such as minor injuries or children who get lost. “We walk on the beach, look out and warn people not to go too far into the sea,” a spokesperson said.

The sea has been dangerous all week because of the east wind, which means that there is a stronger current towards the sea. There are also many jellyfish to be found due to the offshore wind. “It is to be expected that people will occasionally get a shot of that.”

The municipality of The Hague reported around 2.30 pm that the beach of Scheveningen can only be reached by bicycle or public transport, because all parking spaces are full. There are no more parking spaces in Zandvoort either, according to the ANWB.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Tragedy that killed 132 may have been intentional

Early birds

“Wrongly parked cars will be towed away! It is preferable to come by public transport or by bike”, is the warning. It was no longer possible to park in Noordwijk at 10.30 am. “A lot of early birds on the Noordwijk beaches again today,” the municipality reported. The heat also caused quite a bit of crowds on the beaches yesterday. There were also many beach traffic jams on the roads to the coast.

Today marks the fifth tropical day in a row of the heat wave that is underway, and the warmest August 14 since the start of temperature measurements in 1901, according to Weather Plaza. The mercury in De Bilt rose to 29 degrees at 11.50 am. The old day record was 28.7 degrees in 1973. It was warmest so far in Gilze-Rijen, near Tilburg. There it became 32.7 degrees at 2 p.m. Never before has it been this hot in our country on 14 August.

Due to the heat, the fire brigade had to take action in several places to control fires in roadsides and forests. For example, a fire broke out in bushes near Bakel and Budel in Brabant. At Bakel there were several roadside and forest fires on the Helmondsestraat. See also Last light: the right to abseil

According to the Brabant-Zuidoost fire brigade, there were five separate fires. At least eight fire engines were deployed to extinguish the fire. Earlier Sunday afternoon, a fire raged on the verge of the A2 between Eindhoven and Weert, near the Budel exit. In Den Dolder, the flames hit a forest area of ​​30 by 10 meters, reports the Utrecht Security Region.

hot days

Anyone who thinks the heat wave will be over after today is wrong. Because although the tropical days are behind us after today, two warm days are still waiting for us. On Monday and Tuesday it can still be a maximum of 29 degrees in the Netherlands. A few thunderstorms are expected on Monday, but it will remain mostly dry on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Johnny Willemsen of the Weerplaza weather service expects the heat wave to last until Wednesday, after which slightly cooler air will come our way. “At our national weather station in De Bilt, the first day with a maximum temperature below 25 degrees will probably be measured on Thursday, so that the official heat wave ends. But of course that can shift a bit,” it sounds. See also Parking "I won't leave my car," says Jaakko Järvistö, who is driving to Kauppatori for coffee - more expensive parking in Helsinki heats up emotions



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

react can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.