The scents of childhood are rarely forgotten. And there are those who make that fragrance the center of their existence. In the memory of Jhonatan González (Oviedo, 35 years old) remains the smell of dough, of yeast, of the bread that his uncle, a baker by trade, baked in the town of Busto, where the whole family resides, where the beautiful cape western Asturias, a few kilometers from Luarca. As a young man he helped distribute the bread and whatever was needed. He liked to be surrounded by flour, and he decided to go to study pastry and cooking in Gijón.

I had only one dream, the same as now: “to live what I like, to enjoy and make the people close to me happy, those who love me”. His ambition is not “to make money, but to earn what I need to be happy.” And after a time in Gijón, where he worked in the kitchen of a restaurant and in various sweet shops in Gijón—he spent two years in Pomme Sucre with the pastry chef Julio Blanco—he decided to return to town. “I needed it, life in the city was not for me. When I worked in the restaurant I had a very hard time, at night I slept drenched in sweat from stress. It took my life, and I began to not see myself in the city. So he returned to town, “with one hand in front and one behind.”

Facing the cliffs of his childhood, he felt safe, although that winter, he remembers, he was not sure what he was going to do with his life. He started selling muffins, which he made with butter and filled with chocolate in the oven of the family home, “my uncle distributed them with the bread, he sold them for 1.60 euros per dozen and he couldn’t even pay for the electricity”. He expanded the repertoire by making enfilades, a braided bun typical of the Valdés council, and some cake. In February 11 years ago he opened the bakery Cabo Busto, a fairytale house with an outdoor garden, where his maternal grandparents had lived, Joaquina and Ramon. Another lucky moment, he recalls, was when his brother, Fran González, left the gardening business that he had set up to work in the small workshop. “The important thing is to have people who support you and I am very lucky with my family.” His wife, María Athanasiadou, also works in the business.

I was starting to be happy. “It is a job that requires imagination. The good thing is that it is not routine, there are always new things to do and to try”, she explains from the workshop where she works, while the photographer captures with her camera the beauty and detail of the small sweet bites. In the shop window, she always displays around twenty varieties and has a loyal clientele that comes to this town of more than 220 inhabitants. She confesses that if she enjoys something, it is seeing the cake on display, as if it were a jewel, in the display case, which she renews every two months. “I come from the kitchen and I like to cook, now sweet, depending on the season. We make a fresh pastry, since most of the varieties contain fruit, I like that it has an acid touch”. And she points out that her perfect cake is the one that has three ingredients: chocolate, hazelnut and orange. Among the favorites in the repertoire may be the rice pudding tartlet, with two different textures.

He has just renovated the store, in which he has released new cold displays. At first I bought everything second-hand from a butcher shop, because I didn’t have the money to buy it new, ”he recalls about the beginnings. Another turning point was Covid, where he changed his mentality and explored new business avenues to attend the winter season, when visits to the pastry shop decrease. Thus he has begun to sell with El Corte Inglés, with the idea of ​​covering all the establishments in the Principality, his Asturias cake, made with apple, hazelnut and cider. “Everything is analyzed and studied in the laboratory, and this artisanal preparation lasts seven days out of the fridge.”

The future of Cabo Busto involves taking its pastry to all corners of Spain. “I want everyone to be able to try what I do, that’s why I have low prices for the level of quality we have. Each cake costs 2.50 euros, except for the cherry and pistachio cake that costs three euros. “Pistachios are 50 euros per kilo, very expensive, but the cake I make is worth it.” In a few weeks it will begin to sell various products through its online pageamong them an Orbayu / Or Noir chocolate (on sale for 25 euros per kilo), as well as a line of cheesecakes —with the aforementioned chocolate and with different cheeses, with an old manchego, with the Asturian Massimo, from the Praviana Rey Silo cheese factory, of which chef José Andrés is a partner. “I am going to launch products little by little, after analyzing them well in the laboratory.”

Only open on weekends. It is the only way that the accounts come out and that you do not have to waste fresh product. “Before, I was open every day and I had to throw away a lot of things, and I prefer to sacrifice the sale of the day for the weekend. I am more profitable, and that I do not scandalize any cake. I pay 11 salaries in summer, I go on vacation, I have bought a van to deliver and I can buy new machinery”. He listens to the birds that flutter around his garden, which will open this summer to serve artisan milkshakes, and he is happy. “I don’t want to get involved in a thousand saraos, you have to live life, assuming the stress that I demand of myself every day to do an increasingly perfect job.” Because all he wants is to hear the roar of the sea, sleep peacefully, without sweating or shocks, at night. “You can do many things and be creative from a town, and I try to make mine happy.”