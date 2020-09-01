He Leganes has been, for almost a month and a half, a team of Second division. But there is something in Butarque that still makes them feel elite. Like a mist that envelops everything. Sensations Results. Also template. Ask the Eibar. The win on Saturday in the friendly (yes, friendly, that counts) against the gunsmiths (3-1) showed that this team could perhaps fight in the elite. “I think that this squad is good to compete in any category,” defends its captain, Unai Bustinza.

“This year the buzzword is uncertainty. And so, of course, it is difficult to plan a template. But the team we have made is competitive, regardless of whether dreams later come true or not “, he defended in an interview in the Cope Chain. A squad, by the way, with players with a clear lineup of First. Translated: there is risk of exits. Or so the theory goes. Bustinza it denies it with practice. “I see people very committed and thinking about the team,” he defended. “The truth is that we are working well,” she notes.

And the change of coach? Because in less than a year the Leganes it has already had four different tenants. Quite an anomaly in recent times, when for five years there was only one technician: Garitano. But the swing says Bustinza, it does not affect them. Because with Marti, he adds, they are adapting. “It is true that last year was very, very unusual. But the truth is that now we are very happy with Marti. Every time we are internalizing what he asks of us and the truth is that every day it is very good, “he valued.

With less than two weeks to go until the championship begins, his mind is already set on his debut against Las Palmas of a blue and white legend. Mantovani will return (except market shift) to Butarque in a broken and silent homage. No audience. “It’s a shame,” he believes Bustinza. “It is maddening that he cannot receive the love he deserves. But it sure will make you very excited. I have not spoken with him yet, but we will have time to joke him, “he promised.

And speaking of jokes, he, Bustinza, has become a ‘meme’ by the work and grace of the communication department of the Leganes, that taking advantage of the mess Messi, published a tweet offering the services of the cucumber captain to retain the Argentine. Below the message, a photo of Bustinza tagging (literal) the forward.

“I am not much of networks, but quickly some friend sent it to me. You already know that Dani and Víctor [el departamento de comunicación del Leganés] They are a lot of humor and make themselves seen, ”he laughed before, indeed, offering his help. “I will give you a hand if you need it, because it is good for everyone who Messi, the best player in the world, can continue in The league”, He concluded Bustinza.