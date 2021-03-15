On March 16, 1925, ‘The Three Ages’, the coming-out of Buster Keaton, his feature debut in the feature film, premiered in Spain after almost a decade making shorts. Feature films had been hitting theaters since Griffith made ‘The Birth of a Nation’ ten years earlier. But comic films were always short, with two or three reels, used as a complement in the projections of the very serious and elaborate feature films, adventure, Western or drama. Chaplin had already dared to debut in the feature film with ‘The boy’, four years earlier, and the jump from the short films of Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd or other comedians of the time, to the feature film with more elaborate stories and very large budgets it was already unstoppable.

Buster Keaton (October 4, 1895 – February 1, 1966) was known as ‘the big stick face’ for his stoic performances in which he never laughed. But after that image as an actor, Keaton was also a producer, screenwriter and often also a director of his own films. Keaton had already worked as an actor in a later film, checking that it worked well, so he decided to direct a feature film.

‘The three ages’ the wheel in 1923, somehow parodying Griffith’s ‘Intolerance’, By dividing the film into three parts, each one taking place in a different historical period, as Griffith had done, in addition, in this way it gave him more security when directing, since they were actually three shorts linked with a common theme. And yet Keaton sought out one of his assistants as co-director, Eddie Cline, who would later develop a long solo career as a director.

The film presents an argument that revolves around love through three periods of history and three totally independent stories. In the Stone Age, Buster Keaton walks on the back of a dinosaur and go up to the head of it to better contemplate the landscape. Suddenly he sees a girl and suddenly falls in love with her, but watches as a strong rival tries to take her away with the pleasure of future in-laws. Buster challenges his competitor and they throw gigantic rocks at each other. Although his physical strength is much inferior, Buster manages to defeat his rival and take the girl through the air.

The second episode happens in the times of the Roman Empire where a similar situation happens. The girl’s parents prefer the strong and important suitor and the two rivals have to compete in a spectacular chariot race. As Buster cannot buy or rent horses, his chariot is drawn by dogs, with the precaution of carrying a spare one in a box for any accident and in the end the victory is Buster’s. In modern times (then the 20s of the last century) Buster is a poet and his rival is a wealthy businessman. But when the girl is in danger, it is Buster who does everything possible to help her, fleeing from his rival by jumping from house to house and saving himself from a fall thanks to the awnings on the windows. He thus manages to get to the fire station to give them the appropriate notice. In all three episodes, Buster Keaton’s love and ingenuity triumph over his opponent’s brutality, power and money, respectively. played by Wallace Beery, while Keaton’s love interest girl is played by Margaret Leahy.

‘The three ages’ constitutes a model of equilibrium of the countless comic effects and in its moment it constituted a splendid display of spectacularity, with some great sets that, until then, had never been used in comic films. A preliminary label explains the intentions of the film: “Love is the unchangeable axis around which the world revolves.”