PQube announced that the otome visual novel BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 will also be released in the West in the future. The title will be available in Europe during 2025 on Nintendo Switch and PC, although a more specific release window has not yet been revealed. The Switch version of the game will be released both in physical and digital editions.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer for the game, enjoy!

BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 – Announcement Trailer

Source: PQube