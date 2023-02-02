How did you feel about the content of this article?

Joseph Stalin in 1949 | Photo: Wikipedia

A bust of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was unveiled on Wednesday in the city of Volgograd. The tribute was held on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, whose commemorative acts will be headed by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The battle began on July 17, 1942 and ended on February 2, 1943, with the surrender of Field Marshal Friedrich von Paulus, head of the German Sixth Army, after 200 days of fighting at the ‘front’.

Stalin’s bronze monument was placed in the Battle of Stalingrad museum, along with similar busts of generals Georgi Zhukov and Aleksandr Vasilevsky. The three works were authored by the Russian sculptor Sergey Scherbakov and were inaugurated with the presence of members of the Russian government and deputies.

Most of the monuments in honor of Stalin had been removed after the fall of the Soviet Union, in 1991. The return of the appreciation of the figure of the dictator is criticized by activists in defense of human rights due to the accusations against the Soviet for commanding the repression against million citizens of the country.