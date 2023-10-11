The Hour record attempt by Vittoria Bussi, the 36-year-old Roman who had already held the record and is now preparing to take it back (currently held by the Dutch Van Dijk, 49.254), has been postponed. Vittoria is in Mexico, the test will be carried out at altitude in Aguascalientes and was scheduled for today but due to bad weather and less than ideal temperatures it was decided to postpone. When? Weather permitting, Friday the 13th at a time that would correspond to the late Italian evening.