An outbreak of coronavirus has exploded in the concentration of Spain in Las Rozas and seriously compromises the National Team just one week after the team’s debut in Seville, against Sweden. The confirmed contagion is from a single player, Busquets, but there are fears that it could have spread in the group. The PCR analyzes will be repeated for all the people, a total of 51, who work in direct contact with the group. The match against Lithuania on Tuesday will be coached by Luis de la Fuente and will be played by U21 players.

The Federation had requested twice to the Ministry of Health permission to vaccinate international players, but that authorization did not arrive and the 24 chosen by Luis Enrique arrived in Las Rozas without receiving the vaccine. Now the outbreak has broken out. Sergio Busquets has given a positive result in the last PCR test that has been carried out this morning in the concentration of the national team in Las Rozas. The rest of the members of the concentration have all tested negative.

Both workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the Selection and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining isolation, to continue preparing for the European Championship.

Luis Enrique can make changes to the call until nine o’clock at night next Saturday, the 12th. But first, and although the first analyzes rule out that the outbreak has gotten out of control, you must know exactly if the confirmed positive has spread the contagion and, in this case, the total number of people affected by the outbreak, since these changes in the 24 will only be admitted by UEFA under medical certification.

This Sunday the incidence in one of the controls was notified through the RFEF medical services and, at that time, the protocol planned for these cases was implemented. This protocol establishes the repetition of the controls to rule out that there are more positives, close the bubble of the equipment until confirming that there have been no more infections, isolate the close contacts of the positive and increase security measures, with group trainings.

By UEFA protocol, the National Team will be isolated. He will not be able to play against Lithuania on Tuesday, as planned. The RFEF will fully refund the amount of the ticket to all those who wish to do so and communicate it before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. In the same way, it will refund 20% of it, to those who do decide to attend the game in Butarque, on Tuesday. In addition, all communication and marketing events scheduled for Monday at the Las Rozas Media Center are canceled.