The Spanish Football Federation has announced this Sunday that Sergio Busquets has tested positive in the PCR type test that the internationals have passed in the morning. The rest of the members of the concentration have tested negative, according to the federative statement. The midfielder and captain of the national team is therefore out for La Roja’s first match, next Monday against Sweden in Seville.

The federation also reported that following UEFA protocol, the player abandoned the concentration in a medicalized vehicle. “Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the national team and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation of the European”, has communicated the federation.

Regarding the preparation meeting on Tuesday against Lithuania, in Leganés, the federation announced that “it will be carried out under the direction of Luis De la Fuente and with members of the Under 21 National Team. The RFEF will fully refund the entrance fee to all those who wish and communicate it before 2:00 p.m. tomorrow [este lunes]. In the same way, they will reimburse 20% of it, to those who do decide to attend the game in Butarque ”.

The removal of Busquets not only leaves the team without its captain and one of the reference midfielders, but also raises doubts about the correct development of the national team competition due to the threat of the coronavirus.

