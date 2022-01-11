Sergio Busquets, one of Barcelona’s cpaitanes, appeared at a press conference, prior to tomorrow’s Clásico in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup

How do you face this match?

With great enthusiasm and desire. It is the first title of the season. It would give us a lot of confidence to face the rest of the season. We expect a very close match. Two high-quality teams. We are beginning a new stage, with very young players.

Is Real Madrid the favorite?

The difference in the League would make you believe that, but this is another competition. They come with a lot of confidence, but I think we will keep our options.

How do you see your colleagues?

Now we are better physically, but with some players who arrive very fair because they come out of injuries, but that is no excuse. It will be an even game, but we are going with confidence and enthusiasm.

Are you motivated by having a streak of so many games without winning against Madrid?

All this is forgotten when the game begins. We are going to go for the game being true to our style. We want to be a stronger team and we have to take better care of the details.

If they win, will Barça be back for good?

Winning would give us a lot of confidence and it would get us into another final. To return or not depends on more games and more trajectory. Things are being done well, with more records, although we still need to take more care of the details. You have to be patient and go step by step. We are close to taking a giant step forward.

Are you worried about victimhood?

In a Classic, everything is equal, regardless of what the table says. I don’t care if people think they are more favorites.

Why is there so much defensive fragility in the team?

Points have escaped us in the final stretch of a game. We have to have more trade, have more the ball, know how to choose, concede less in fouls and corners. But we are in the good dynamics. If we know how to control these details, we will grow more as a team.

Are you optimistic about young people coming up?

Happy that players leave the house of this level. Not only for what the club saves financially but for its football. Football goes very fast and they are getting younger and younger. You have to take advantage of their talent and ambition, but without putting pressure on them. They are players who will mark the club’s path in the future.