The midfielder between permanence and farewell.

A special day for him and for Barcelona with the commitment in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. But for Sergio Busquets they are generally “difficult” weeks in terms of thoughts about the future. The midfielder, one of the last remaining flags in the Blaugrana shirt, must decide what to do given the expiry of his contract in June.

There was talk of the possibility of renewing for a season but also of the farewell hypothesis, perhaps even in January. On the matter, coach Xavi had commented in the past: “Sergio is expiring in June, but we will try to convince him to renew”.

The person concerned has now also spoken on the subject on the sidelines of today’s match against Real Madrid. In the conference, the Spaniard explained: “My future? There’s no news and I haven’t decided yet, also because now I’m focused on the final which is very important”, the words of Busquets. See also Relive the best moments of the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

“Voices of farewell? I don’t know and I wouldn’t even say it to you at the press conference. Don’t ask me anything else on this issue because I won’t say anything, I always put the team before a personal decision”.

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 09:24)

